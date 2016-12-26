Montreal police are investigating after two businesses were struck by Molotov cocktails early Monday morning.

An incendiary device was thrown inside Pot Masson, a bar on Masson Street in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. Pizzeria No. 900 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville was also attacked by a Molotov cocktail.

This is the second time that Pot Masson was the target of a Molotov cocktail in the last week.

Police say a witness intervened after seeing two suspects break the window of Pot Masson around 4:40 a.m. The witness fled by foot on 9th Avenue before a fire could start.

The bar was empty at the time, according to police.

Investigators are on scene.

Officer put out the flames

An officer first noticed the flames at Pizzeria No. 900 around 5 a.m. while driving by the restaurant on Fleury Street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Police officers were able to extinguish the fire and noticed that the window was broken after an incendiary device was thrown inside.

Montreal police say the restaurant was empty at the time. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Damages are minor, according to police spokesman Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Police say no one was inside the restaurant at the time. Investigators will see if security cameras caught images of a suspect, but say there were no witnesses.

Pizzeria No. 900 only opened its doors in November.

​