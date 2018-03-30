The search for a missing 10-year-old Montreal boy resumed Friday morning with the help of a canine unit.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared March 12 after he left his home in Montreal's north-end borough of Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend. He was last seen in des Bateliers Park, which is about two minutes from his home.

Montreal police were accompanied Friday morning by a dog to search the Rivière des Prairies, which borders the park.

The dog, which was was brought to Montreal from Nova Scotia, specializes in searching for missing persons in bodies of water and ice.

In the nearly three weeks that Ariel has been missing, divers have searched the frigid waters separating Montreal and Laval several times without success.

The nautical unit also set out again this week, but divers were hampered by thick ice.

Police believe boy drowned

While police are now focusing their search on the river, a group of officers, the boy's family and volunteers have also canvassed the neighbourhood.

Montreal police say they are considering all possible scenarios, but they believe that Ariel may have fallen and drowned in the river.

Here are details about Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who speaks French:

About four-foot-seven, weighing 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.