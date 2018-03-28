Divers return to icy river to search for missing Montreal boy

More than two weeks after his disappearance, divers are heading back to Rivière des Prairies this morning as the search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou continues.

The 10-year-old boy went missing March 12 after he left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend. He was last seen that day in des Bateliers Park, which borders the river.

Montreal police say they are considering all possible scenarios, but they believe that he may have fallen and drowned in the river.

Divers have searched the frigid waters separating Montreal and Laval several times without success. The nautical unit set out again briefly on Tuesday, but divers were hampered by thick ice.

Police officers, the boy's family and volunteers have also canvassed the neighbourhood,

Here are details about Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, who speaks French:

About four-foot-seven, weighs 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.