The search resumes for a missing 10-year-old boy this weekend in Montreal, after a vigil rooted in hope made its way to the doorstep of his family home late Friday.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to walk to a friend's house.

Members of the community plan to retrace his steps through the neighbourhood Saturday morning in hopes of finding him while Montreal police plan continue their search operation.

"We're continuing with going door-to-door on the streets that were not done yesterday," said police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

"And we'll also check and sweep backyards."

Kouadio Frédéric Kouakou, the boy's father, says he believes Ariel is alive and was abducted.

"If you have our child, bring him back to us," said Kouakou. "You have our forgiveness."

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, went missing after he left his Ahuntsic-Cartierville home earlier this week. (Montreal police)

Ariel's mother, Akouena Noëlla Bibie, spoke Friday afternoon, saying she hasn't slept since her son went missing. She asked for anyone with information about their son's whereabouts to come forward.

"It's been six years that we have been in the neighbourhood and our son never goes too far," she said."I am convinced he was abducted."

Montreal police say they are considering all possible scenarios and have not ruled out kidnapping.

Days and nights of searching

Montreal police, Quebec provincial police, firefighters, family and volunteers have canvassed the neighbourhood over the past week for signs of Ariel.

They have repeatedly combed through the snowy riverbank and wooded area of Parc des Bateliers, which is along the Rivière des Prairies and where Ariel was last seen.

His photo is also plastered on lampposts, telephone poles and businesses in the area.

Here are details about Ariel, who speaks French:

About four-foot-seven and 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact 911.

They are also invited to visit the command post set up outside Galéries Normandie on de Salaberry Street, which is about 500 metres from Parc des Bateliers.

Residents in Cartierville are also being asked to check their backyards, sheds, garages, and anywhere where a child could be hiding.