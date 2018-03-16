After combing the neighbourhood and park where a 10-year-old boy was last seen earlier this week, police and volunteers are expected to resume their search this morning.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou disappeared Monday after he left his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend.

His father, Kouadio ​​Frédéric Kouakou, said he still has hope his son is alive and believes he was kidnapped.

A surveillance video from a home on Gouin Boulevard shows Ariel walking, turning as if his name were called, walking again and then turning again before walking swiftly away.

The family is asking anyone with information about the disappearance to come forward.

"We want to speak to the public. We want to speak to people who live close to here," said Mireille N'Zi, the boy's aunt.

"If they saw anything, any hints — whether they are as minimal as possible or even if they think they are not necessary — do not be scared to speak."

Kouadio ​​Frédéric Kouakou, Ariel's father, shows a CCTV image of one of the last places his son was seen as the search to find him continues in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Montreal police say they are considering all possible scenarios and haven't ruled out kidnapping.

Here are details about Ariel, who speaks French:

About four-foot-seven, weighs 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or visit the police's command post set up on Gouin Boulevard.

Volunteers show up in droves

Montreal police, Quebec provincial police, firefighters, volunteers and Ariel's family canvassed the riverbank and wooded area of Parc des Bateliers on Thursday by foot, horseback, boat and helicopter.

The park, which borders on the Rivière des Prairies, is where Ariel was last seen Monday.

Police officers and volunteers also searched the Cartierville neighbourhood and checked cars as they went door to door in hopes of finding Ariel.

Volunteers have been combing the Cartierville neighbourhood for the 10-year-old, who has been missing since Monday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Residents have plastered photos of Ariel all over the neighbourhood — on lampposts, telephone poles and in local businesses.

Montreal police say they do not need more volunteers for now, but are asking the public to keep an eye out for Ariel.

They are asking residents of Cartierville to check their backyards, garages and sheds, or anywhere a child could be hiding.