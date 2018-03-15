The search continues for a 10-year-old boy missing from Montreal's north end after a night of canvassing the snowy park where he last seen.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou vanished Monday after leaving his home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville to meet a friend in the afternoon.

Montreal police Const. Raphael Bergeron said investigators are meeting early this morning to determine a strategy for the day.

A group of officers and about 30 volunteers gathered late Wednesday night to search Parc des Bateliers, which borders on the Rivière des Prairies and where Ariel was last seen Monday afternoon.

"At this moment, there is no further information concerning his whereabouts so we're still investigating," said Bergeron.

Ariel was captured on surveillance video late Monday morning. The video shows him walking by the front of a Gouin Boulevard garage, located about 50 metres from his friend's home.

Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, 10, was captured by a camera at the Garage Jules Provost on Gouin Boulevard Monday morning. (Radio-Canada)

Here are details about Ariel, who speaks French:

About four-foot-seven, weighing 88 pounds.

Dark hair and dark eyes.

Was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood, grey pants and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

Police are also asking residents of Cartierville to check their backyards, garages and sheds, or anywhere a child could be hiding.