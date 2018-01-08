Montreal will invest $1.5 million in its professional sponsorship program for diversity, injecting $1 million more than in 2017, CBC Montreal has learned.

The investment will be part of its 2018 budget, set to be tabled Wednesday.

Emploi-Québec is expected to add an additional $500,000 in funding to the program as well.

Since 2006, the city — working with Emploi-Québec and the province's immigration and diversity ministry — has offered a paid internship which pairs up participants with Montreal city workers for a period of six months.

To participate, interns must be eligible for the wage subsidy program under Emploi-Québec.

Since the program started 12 years ago, almost 400 people have taken part in it, the majority of them coming from cultural minority communities.

In general, Wednesday's budget will be focusing on three things: economic development, mobility and housing.