Montreal Metro's Blue line: What we know and what we don't about long-awaited extension

The proposal to extend the Montreal Metro's Blue line has been kicking around for decades. But persistent delays, broken promises and the blame game has left many Montrealers skeptical it will ever see the light of day.

On Monday, Quebec is finally expected to give the project the green light.

The plan gained renewed momentum last month when it was included as part of the Quebec provincial budget.

Asked about Monday's announcement, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard didn't provide many details on Friday.

"Everybody knows we've been in talks with the federal government on this," Couillard told reporters.

"There will be good news."

However, several questions remain about the Blue line project: what branch of government will pay what, when construction will get underway and when Montrealers will be able to access the new stations.

Here's what we know — and what we don't know — about the long-awaited Metro extension.

5 new stops

The extension will see five stations added to the Blue line over 5.8 kilometres, weaving along Jean-Talon Street to reach Anjou in the city's east end.

Extending the Blue Line would give a boost to Montreal's sustainable development, say proponents. (Radio-Canada)

Those added stops will run from the corner of Pie-IX Boulevard and Jean-Talon and continue eastbound to des Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard.

Influx of commuters

The area is currently served by STM bus 141, which is one of the top five busiest routes in the city.

Montreal's regional transportation authority estimates that an additional 25,600 passengers will take the Metro during morning rush hour once the extension is up and running.

That could mean good news for east-end business owners like Paul Micheletti, who has been running a sporting goods store on Jean-Talon Street East for 30 years.

Micheletti, who heads the local business owners group, said he's seen the city's east end empty out over the years, as residents have waited in vain for the Blue line to come through.

He hopes the line's extension could reverse that trend.

"We heard that it's going to be official: there's going to be a press conference on Monday," he told CBC News.

Budget breakdown

In its latest budget, unveiled late last month, the Quebec government set aside $365 million to help plan the extension.

"We welcome this budget very favourably," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said at the time.

With an estimated total budget of $3.9 billion, the province is banking on the federal government to cover some of the costs.

The exact amount each level of government will contribute remains a mystery, however.

For this type of project, the province typically puts up 60 per cent of the costs and Ottawa pays 40 per cent.

Justin Trudeau is expected to be on hand at Monday's announcement, but the federal government is not expected to reveal how much it will invest in the project.

Timeframe TBA

While the Blue line extension has been proposed several times over the past decade, the plan has repeatedly been delayed.

Last month, Quebec Transport Minister André Fortin did not specify when construction would begin or when the extension would be operational.

But he did say that the project would be tied to plans for a bus rapid transit system (BRT) along Pie-IX.

That project involves designating an 11-kilometre, reserved bus lane to link Montreal to Laval. Construction on the Pie-IX BRT is expected to begin this fall and be ready in 2022.

"We want to be sure that both [work on the Pie-IX BRT and Blue line] are well coordinated so that users, the day they step into a Blue line station, can be sure they can transfer to the Pie-IX BRT," Fortin said.

Right now, Saint-Michel is the Blue line's easternmost station. The extension will mean commuters will be able to travel all the way to Anjou. (Sébastien Desrosiers/Radio-Canada)

François Pépin, president of Trajectoire Québec, an association that advocates for more public transit in the province, said he hoped construction on the Blue line extension would be completed in 2025.

"We must now move toward a final business plan and a first shovel of earth," Pépin said.

But where to shovel?

Quebec has reserved several properties for expropriation along Jean-Talon Street, between Pie-IX and des Galeries d'Anjou boulevards.

The hold on those locations expires at the end of April and cannot be renewed.

The government still has to decide where the entry and exit points into the new stations will be located.

One of the exits to the new Lacordaire station is expected to be either near a building at the corner of Jean-Talon and Lacordaire boulevards, which currently houses a Pharmaprix and a medical clinic, or in a park across the street.

Frank Cavaleri, who owns that building, told CBC News in February that he'd prefer the exit to be in the park.