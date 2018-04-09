East end businesses banking on a boom from Blue line Metro extension

Some business owners in Montreal's east end are waiting with bated breath for today's expected announcement that the Metro's Blue line extension will go ahead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are both scheduled to be at the Saint-Léonard library at this afternoon for the announcement

They will be joined by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Transport Minister André Fortin, among other politicians.

Christine Fréchette, president and director general of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Montreal, said while she knows there have been talks about the extension for decades, she is optimistic this time is the real deal.

"We think there is a [planetary] alignment. We think that the momentum is positive," she said, pointing out that the economy is doing well and the federal government is willing to contribute funds.

Having Metro stations in the area will make it easier for businesses to establish themselves, Fréchette said, and easier for businesses that are already there to attract workers and retain them.

The extension will see five stations added to the Blue line along Jean-Talon Street, stretching to Anjou in the city's east end.

Though Trudeau is scheduled to be at the announcement, he isn't expected to reveal how much the federal government will invest in the project.

More Metro stations, fewer problems

Mary Bovota works at Boutique de Café Prima Goccia on Jean-Talon in Saint-Léonard, not far from where one of the five new stops is expected to be located.

Mary Bavota works at Boutique de Café Prima Goccia near Langelier. She thinks a metro in the area would be great for commuters, and her business. More info on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lignebleue?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lignebleue</a> metro extension coming today! <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcdaybreak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcdaybreak</a> <a href="https://t.co/y27XIR2CrV">pic.twitter.com/y27XIR2CrV</a> —@RebeccaUgolini She said getting to work from her Montreal North home can be hectic in the morning. She takes the bus and says there are too many people riding. Some mornings she can barely get on.

She believes having new Metro stations in the area would simplify her life.

"I'd get here quicker, I wouldn't have to run all the time. I won't miss my bus. There's a Metro, there's no problem."

She said she thinks the Metro would help local businesses too, making it easier for potential customers to get to them.

Balanced appeal

While there are many things we still don't know about the much-talked about project, the estimated budget is $3.9 billion.

It is still unclear where the entry and exit points into the new stations will be located, and when the project will break ground.

Fréchette said the new Metro stations will solve some of the area's transit issues problems, but not all of them.

She feels the upcoming light-rail project will increase the attractiveness of the west end, so there will have to be investments made in the east end to ensure the appeal of both sides of the city is balanced.