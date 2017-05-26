Two young men have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 23-year-old man in downtown Montreal late Tuesday night.

Montreal police say Luc Armand Motty, 26, and Aimen Adnane, 23, appeared in Quebec court Thursday.

The victim, who has yet to be identified by police, got into a fight with a group of other men around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ste-Catherine and Mackay streets. The altercation ended near Crescent Street.

The stabbing happened late Tuesday night in downtown Montreal. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

The victim was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.​

Police initially took five men in for questioning, but three have since been released.

The case is considered to be the city's ninth homicide of the year.