Montreal mayor supports allowing police to wear religious head coverings

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says she is open to allowing Montreal police officers to wear religious garments like a turban or the hijab while in uniform.

"We need to work with the SPVM to see how we can move forward with making sure that all types of Montrealers, if they want to be a police officer, can access the job," she said.

The comments came after Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand wrote a letter to the city's administration asking for Montreal to follow the lead of other cities like Toronto and Vancouver.

Montreal police, as well, recently launched a campaign in an effort to recruit more visible minorities.

"I think Montreal needs to make that extra effort to make people feel welcome here," Rotrand wrote.

"People have to feel that their qualities are appreciated, that their skills are recognized and that they have the ability to get a job if they are qualified."

Rotrand said he was particularly inspired to act by federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, who served with the Vancouver police before embarking on a career in the Canadian Armed Forces.

But the question of religious neutrality in the public service is not a straightforward one in Quebec.

Agents of the state, specifically police officers, judges and others who exercise so-called coercive authority were highlighted in the Bouchard-Taylor commission report as roles that required absolute neutrality when it came to conspicuous religious symbols.

The 2008 report was the culmination of months of public hearings held in an attempt to address the impact of religious accommodation on Quebec's identity and values.

Religious accommodation

"It's surprising to see, 10 years later, this question resurfacing," lawyer and former bâtonnier of Montreal, Julie Latour, told Radio-Canada.

"It shows that this move toward secularism isn't finished … and that we can't do it in pieces."

She said rather than leave it up to each municipality to make these decisions, the province needs to set the standard for neutrality.

Wafa Dabbagh was the first member of the Canadian military to wear a hijab. (Chris Mikula/Postmedia News)

But the political and social climate in Quebec has shifted since the Bouchard-Taylor report was released.

Last year, one of the authors of the report, Charles Taylor, wrote an open letter in La Presse backing away from the recommendation and citing the deep divisions wide-sweeping neutrality was causing in Quebec.

He pointed out the stigmatization of certain communities that came with the discussion of limiting certain rights to religious expression.

Rotrand has been pushing the Montreal police on the issue for some time. In 2016, the police service told him that there is no policy specifically prohibiting the wearing of the hijab, or anything specifically addressing it.

Police said at the time that the organization was open to looking at the issue further if a request was made.

Rotrand said he's pushing the issue with the city's administration because he believes representation in the police service is important.

He said one person in three currently living in Montreal is a member of a visible minority and a large portion of its citizens are immigrants.

Plante said she will work with the Montreal police to determine what the next steps might be.

