Montrealers are flocking to Mount Royal this afternoon to mark 420, the counterculture event devoted to celebrating and consuming marijuana.

The annual event, which usually draws hundreds to the Sir Georges-Étienne Cartier monument in Mount Royal Park, is one of many as thousands of Canadians light up across the country.

What sets today's celebration apart, however, is that it comes exactly one week after the federal government tabled a bill to legalize cannabis by July 2018.

So far there's maybe 200-300 people gathered at Parc Mont-Royal to celebrate 420. Happy, festive atmosphere so far. pic.twitter.com/KeG5B2Rija — @jbernstien

While possession of cannabis is still illegal, Montreal police officers on hand at Mount Royal will exercise "tolerance" toward those lighting up this afternoon, the force said in a statement today.

Hurdles in Quebec

While Canadians seem to generally welcome the legalization of cannabis, the Quebec government said Ottawa's plan falls short on details and funding.

The federal government will determine most of the rules but it will be up to the provinces and territories to set the price for marijuana and decide how it will be distributed and sold.

Quebec is expected to work alongside Ontario to develop an approach to legalized marijuana.