Montrealer found dead near his cottage likely drowned in floodwaters, police say

A 70-year-old Montrealer is dead after his lifeless body was found in floodwaters north of the city, Quebec provincial police say.

Police are investigating, but the main theory is that he accidentally drowned, said Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay.

Pierre Dugas set out from his cottage in Saint-Alexis-des-Monts, about 140 kilometres northeast of Montreal, in a canoe to check on his property Saturday afternoon. A number of roads in the municipality are flooded.

A neighbour noticed Dugas never returned and called police that night, Tremblay said.

That same neighbour discovered Dugas's body Sunday morning, near Villeneuve Road. He was not wearing a life jacket.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 20 residences in the municipality have been flooded, and Highway 349, the main road, was closed Saturday due to the rising water.