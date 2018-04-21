Montreal organization for distressed parents calls out government over lack of funding

A Montreal organization which helps parents in distress says it likely can no longer offer essential services because of lack of funding.

The founder of La Maison Kangourou has penned a public letter, calling for better funding for organizations which help parents in crisis, following the death of a two-year-old girl in Quebec City.

No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

"Sometimes we don't know how we are going to pay the next month and that's a big huge shame," said Josée Fortin, the founder of Maison Kangourou.

Since 2015, the centre has offered parents the chance to drop off their kids, either for a few hours or up to 15 days, in order for them to deal with personal issues.

Josée Fortin is the founder of la Maison Kangourou, which helps parents in distress. (Sarah Leavitt/CBC)

"We are a solution for kids and their parents who are in distress," said Fortin.

"Being a parent is absolutely difficult, even in the best conditions. You can be a good parent but sometimes life is overwhelming, and it's okay!"

Death of toddler 'heartbreaking'

Rosalie Gagnon was found dead in a garbage bin last Wednesday in Quebec City. Police confirmed she was stabbed to death.

Rosalie's mother Audrey Gagnon appeared in court Thursday to face charges of breaching probation, obstructing the work of a police officer and mischief.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but the Crown will not say yet whether she will face additional charges.

Fortin says while it's still unknown what happened to Rosalie, she can't help but feel her centre could have helped.

Maison Kangourou closed

Since January, Maison Kangourou has been closed due to a major leak that caused damage to three floors in the building.

While the organization is covered by insurance, Fortin doesn't know where she'll find the money to continue operating once everything is back up-and-running.

"Our cause is major and we still have no funding [from the government] whatsoever," Fortin said.