The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an overnight fire at a pizzeria near the Jean-Talon Market.

Police say calls started coming in just after 1 a.m. when people noticed Pizza Motta, on Mozart Avenue near Henri-Julien Avenue, was on fire.

Const. Benoit Boisselle says witnesses reported seeing two people pouring liquid on the building before the fire started.

They fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The fire was extinguished quickly and damage to the business was limited, Boisselle said.

The same restaurant was targeted by an arsonist in 2014.