Montreal wants to know how other major cities manage construction work sites and what they do to limit their impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.

Researchers at Polytechnique Montréal will carry out the study for the City of Montreal.

"We will be able to see if there are other practices to be implemented, and maybe we can show that Montreal, notwithstanding the number of work sites we have, is already a leader on this issue," said Lionel Perez, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for infrastructure.

Researchers will compare how construction work is carried out in Montreal and other North American and European cities, and recommend best practices to the city.

The results of the study, which will cost $50,000, should be presented in the fall.

The City of Montreal has previously announced it will be ramping up construction in 2017 to maintain its large network of streets, sidewalks and water infrastructure.