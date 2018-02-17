The City of Montreal says it has suspended, not abolished, its Livres en la rue program, which aims to encourage reading among children.

In a message posted on Facebook and Twitter, Mayor Valérie Plante said it appears as though the program needs a facelift, and that it will be revamped to focus on francization, since most of the children who take part in the program are immigrants.

"I made sure the money was available. [...] We know how a book in the hands of a child can sometimes change the course of their life," she said.

The program was founded in 1982 — in the summer, animators show up at parks, mainly in the city's lower-income neighbourhoods, with a backpack full of books and read to children.

During the winter, it is offered in schools, classrooms and daycare services free of charge for 10 weeks.

The panic started when the animators who work for the program were told their contracts won't be renewed, which led them to believe the program was being axed.

According to Christine Gosselin, the executive committee member in charge of culture, it's true last year's contracts won't be renewed. But that was done in order to review the program, not get rid of it.

She said it should be back up and running, with a new team at the helm, by the summer.

Declining interest?

The city also says interest in the program has waned in the last few years.

In an effort to boost its popularity, its budget increased from $95,000 to $112,000 in 2015, according to Gosselin.

However, the city says the injection of funds didn't help enrolment. In 2012, 20,000 children took part in the program. Last year, that number was down to 16,500.

Those actually involved with the program say there hasn't been a decline in popularity.

Dominique Martel, who has been working as an animator with the program for six years, says it's so popular that there is a waiting list in some schools.

"When we arrive, the kids literally jump on us as though we were Santa, bringing candy and presents. They know that we will tell them stories," she said.

Martel said the team's animators love the program because they see what it does for the children.

"This is not an educational program. It's really a program that is designed for the pleasure of reading," she said.