Workers at 61 daycares in Montreal and Laval go on strike tomorrow

Workers at 61 daycares in the Montreal and Laval area will begin a two-day strike Wednesday, affecting around 6,000 children.

The 1,500 affected daycare educators are part of the CSN-affiliated Montreal and Laval daycare workers' union.

The union is at a stalemate with the Association Patronale des CPE, a group that represents the employers.

Carole Leroux, union president, told CBC that the workers have been without a regional collective agreement since 2015.

"It's going slowly," she said. "We want things to go faster. We want to show them we are serious."

Leroux said they want something on par with the deal the CSN reached with the province last November, which, among other things, improved working conditions.