Children in Montreal and Laval can go back to daycare as workers' union ends strike

Parents in Montreal and Laval can breathe a sigh of relief, as their children will be able to return to daycare Monday.

The union representing daycare workers has agreed to lift its strike, more than a week after workers at 57 daycares in Montreal and Laval went off the job.

The workers are expected to vote next weekend on a deal proposed by a mediator from Quebec's Ministry of Labour.

In the meantime, children can go back to daycare Monday morning, the Montreal-Laval CPE union said.

​The workers have been without a collective agreement since March 2015, and they have held multiple, one-day strikes over the past several months.

Last Wednesday, 1,300 of them walked off the job in an open-ended strike that left parents scrambling to find alternative child care.

The main issues in the dispute relate to scheduling, seniority and working conditions.

The workers' union and the group representing their employers, the Association patronale nationale des CPE, are expected to present the new deal favourably to their members, the workers' union said.

Céline Magontier, a member of a group of parents supporting the daycare workers, said their demands were reasonable.

"Since my child's quality of life depends directly on the educators' working conditions, I would have been able to handle [the strike] for longer if necessary," Magontier said.