The City of Laval is warning its citizens to prepare as a new weather system is expected to bring more rain to the Montreal area.

In a news release, the city says to plan for more flooding and encourages people who live near the river to take preventative measures, such as using sandbags to protect their home from water. Residents of Laval can call 311 to request the delivery of sandbags.

Other preventative measures the city recommends:

Moving furniture and belongings to upper floors

Finding a place to stay if flooding becomes severe

Making a 72-hour emergency kit, including water, food, equipment, radios, etc.

A special weather statement was issued for most of southern Quebec this afternoon. Environment Canada warns there could be more than 30 millimetres of rainfall beginning on Friday and carrying through till Monday.

The statement says a new low pressure system will move up the Great Lakes and will bring another prolonged period of rain to Quebec.

The additional rainfall could cause more problems for the many Quebec communities that are experiencing flooding this week, Environment Canada said.

Environment Canada said the rain will begin over the Outaouais region and gradually spread eastward during the weekend and into Monday.

The statement was issued for a number of regions around southern Quebec, including:

Chateauguay – La Prairie.

The Laval area.

Longueuil – Varennes.

Montreal Island area.

Mont-Tremblant – Sainte-Agathe.

Sainte-Adele – Saint Sauveur.

David Phillips of Environment Canada said last month, the Montreal region had one of its wettest Aprils ever.

"It's been the extreme situation of April showers," said Phillips. "Hopefully it'll bring an abundance of May flowers, but certainly we have seen record amounts of rain in western Quebec and southern Quebec.