Skip to Main Content
Seal, Herbie Hancock among performers at 2018 Montreal Jazz Fest

Notifications

Seal, Herbie Hancock among performers at 2018 Montreal Jazz Fest

The Montreal International Jazz Festival announced the lineup for its indoor concerts Tuesday. The program features 150 concerts and runs from June 28 to July 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27, for this summer's festival

CBC News ·
British singer Seal is set to perform at the Montreal jazz festival June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Keystone, Martial Trezzini)

The Montreal International Jazz Festival announced the lineup for its indoor concerts Tuesday, with high profile acts including Seal, Jann Arden and Kamasi Washington.

The 2018 program features 150 concerts and runs from June 28 to July 7.

Other notables include Ian Anderson,  lead vocalist, flautist and acoustic guitarist of British rock band Jethro Tull, Jann Arden, as well as the duo of Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite.

Washington will be making his debut at the festival, as will guitarist Ry Cooder.

A number of Montreal artists will also be taking the stage, including vocalist Ranee Lee, Geoffroy and the François Bourassa Quartet just to name a few.
Kamasi Washington is set to perform at the 39th Montreal International Jazz Festival June 30. This will be his debut at the jazz vet. (Mike Park)

​Tickets for the 39th edition of the festival go on sale Friday, April 27.

Find the complete indoor schedule complete with venues and times here.

The full program, including a slew of outdoor free shows and other big name acts, will be announced May 30.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us