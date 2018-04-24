Seal, Herbie Hancock among performers at 2018 Montreal Jazz Fest

The Montreal International Jazz Festival announced the lineup for its indoor concerts Tuesday, with high profile acts including Seal, Jann Arden and Kamasi Washington.

The 2018 program features 150 concerts and runs from June 28 to July 7.

Other notables include Ian Anderson, lead vocalist, flautist and acoustic guitarist of British rock band Jethro Tull, Jann Arden, as well as the duo of Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite.

Washington will be making his debut at the festival, as will guitarist Ry Cooder.

Kamasi Washington is set to perform at the 39th Montreal International Jazz Festival June 30. This will be his debut at the jazz vet. (Mike Park) A number of Montreal artists will also be taking the stage, including vocalist Ranee Lee, Geoffroy and the François Bourassa Quartet just to name a few.

​Tickets for the 39th edition of the festival go on sale Friday, April 27.

Find the complete indoor schedule complete with venues and times here.

The full program, including a slew of outdoor free shows and other big name acts, will be announced May 30.