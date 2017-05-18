Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre says the city will hold a second Jacques Cartier Bridge light show after the event was crashed by thousands of protesting Montreal police officers.

"I was sorry for the thousands of Montrealers who were waiting peacefully for the illumination of the bridge," Coderre told the city's executive committee Thursday morning.

"Montrealers were the big losers Wednesday night, and that's sad," he later told journalists.

WATCH: Montreal's Jacques-Cartier Bridge lights up6:38

The union representing Montreal police officers organized the protest to coincide with Wednesday's official celebrations of France's founding of Montreal on May 17, 1642.

Montreal police have been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014.

More than 2,000 off-duty police officers answered the Montreal Police Brotherhood's call and marched to Old Montreal, where thousands of people had gathered to watch the launch of the $39.5-million light show on the bridge.

According to unconfirmed reports and tweets, the union projected its logo on one of the bridge's pillars as the illumination spectacle began.

"People have the right to protest, but they have to do so in a way that respects Montrealers," Coderre said.

Est-ce bien le logo de la fraternité des policiers sur le pilier du pont pendant le show de lumières? pic.twitter.com/u6YDUHix55 — @PompiersMTL

Logo de la fraternité des policiers sur un des piliers du pont lors des festivités du 375 ième — @malarouch

Coderre told the city's executive committee that "our police could have done so in a better way and still get their message across."

"That way they would have left people in peace to live that unique moment," he said.

Protests interrupted 'exceptional day,' mayor says

Asked if he would ask the police union not to interfere a second time, Coderre said his thoughts are only with Montrealers who had an otherwise "exceptional day" interrupted by the protests.

"Many Montrealers couldn't benefit from this magnificent show like many of us," he said.

"It's my job to ensure all Montrealers can benefit from the [city's 375th anniversary] celebrations."

Coderre said it hasn't yet been confirmed whether the second show would be the same as the first.

Earlier Wednesday, the union unveiled billboards around Montreal showing Coderre wearing a party hat, with the sarcastic slogan, "A mayor who shows contempt for his police officers for three years must be celebrated."