The controversial and costly illumination of the Jacques Cartier Bridge, part of Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, will be put to the test as it goes live for the first time tonight.

It took the collaboration of seven companies, more than 2,800 light fixtures and plenty of trial and error to bring to fruition the $39.5 million project, dubbed "Living Connections," in time for the city's big bash.

"We've worked very hard to make it happen tonight," said Éric Fournier, a partner at Moment Factory, the company behind the project. "It's going to work. It's going to be beautiful."

While there are skeptics about the project and its high price tag, Fournier believes it will bring Montrealers together and give new life to the bridge connecting the city to Montreal's South Shore.

"We like to compare it to the Eiffel Tower with the lighting system," he said. "It has given it another level of attention and, I think, attraction."

How will it work?

Every evening, the bridge will become illuminated after dusk.

The square lights will change colours to reflect the season and the mood of the city. They can turn 365 different shades of colour, depending on what's happening at that very moment in Montreal.

"Using a chromatic system, the bridge will always be different from one day to the other, the whole year," Fournier told CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The lighting control system will gather data from the city — weather, traffic and tweets — and then reflect them back to Montreal in real time.

The project to illuminate the Jacques Cartier Bridge was announced in 2015. (CBC)

"The same as a waterfall: when you look at a waterfall, it's always beautiful, it's always different," said Gabriel Pontbriand, a creative director and lighting designer on the project.

"Here that was our goal, just to make sure this bridge can be alive."

Fournier said that while the Jacques Cartier Bridge will always be changing colours, organizers have a plan if there is a sudden disaster or death in the city.

"We'll make sure the bridge is not going crazy during a very bad moment," he said.

The lights are also deliberately pointed toward the steel structure, so as not to block out starlight.

What will happen tonight?

The Jacques Cartier will officially go up in lights with a 30-minute show that will kick off at 9:45 p.m. to honour the founding of Montreal as a French colony.

The bridge will light up in sync with a soundtrack conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and featuring the Montreal Metropolitan Orchestra.

Fournier said that there will also be music by local artists and DJs as part of the show, which Montrealers can listen to live on 107.3 FM or through the app AmpMe.

He recommends watching the spectacle some distance away from the bridge, to get a better view of the whole production.

While he's not nervous, Fournier is excited that Montrealers will now see the bridge lit up for the first time.

"We like to go out, we like to bring people outside and essentially live something together," said Fournier.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., for security reasons.