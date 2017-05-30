Summer is just around the corner, and that means what is arguably Montreal's best season — festival season — is almost upon us.

The Montreal International Jazz Festival has unveiled which artists will be headlining three of its four free outdoor shows for the 38th edition of the event, which runs from June 28 to July 8.

The details of the opening concert on June 28 are still under wraps but will be tied to the city's 375th anniversary.

For Canada Day, the festival is bringing in plenty of Canadian content — with an eye to feature artists new and old, pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, new wave band Men Without Hats, hip-hop duo Radio Radio, rap group Muzion, and contemporary pow-wow drum group Buffalo Hat Singers will grace the stage over the course of night.

On July 4, pop rock band Walk Off The Earth, also Canadian and known predominantly for the quirky music video covers the band posts online, will perform.

And for July 8, the closing night, singer, rapper and drummer Anderson .Paak and his group The Free Nationals will bring some retro funk-soul-R&B vibes to the stage.

The shows will take place on the TD Stage in Place des Festivals, in the heart of downtown Montreal.

The Canada Day show and Walk Off The Earth shows start at 9:30 p.m. — no word on what time Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals will hit the stage.

Organizers are expecting hundreds of thousands of fans to attend the festival's 500 indoor and outdoor concerts.

They already announced the headliners for the indoor concerts, including none other than Bob Dylan.

For more information on the full lineup, visit the Jazz Fest website