Montreal's Holocaust Museum is opening its doors to honour International Holocaust Remembrance Day and give school children a chance to meet survivors.

Six local survivors will be at the museum to share their stories with the students, Grade 6 and up, participating in a writing workshop with local author Monique Polak.

Museum spokesperson Audrey Licop said the Holocaust survivors "enjoy having a new way to express their stories.

"They like to share their stories with young people," she said.

The museum is open, with free admission, until 4 p.m.

Licop said it's already proven successful, especially considering this is its first edition.

"I'm very happy and surprised about the enthusiasm," she said.

The United Nations designated Jan. 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, International Holocaust Remembrance Day in 2005.

The museum was closed for the Sabbath on the 27, so the events have been pushed to Sunday.