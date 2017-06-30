Normally, if there's a bug in your food you send it back, but at the Insectarium this summer you might end up asking for seconds.

Until Sept. 4 the Insectarium invites visitors to try a silkworm taco, cricket burger or maybe even some termite ice cream.

Prices start at $3 for a gooey crispy square with whole crickets.

Montreal's Insectarium serves up silkworm tacos and other adventurous edibles until Sept. 4. (Courtesy Insectarium/calendrier.espacepourlavie.ca/)

Chef Rafael Martinez said it only takes one bite for even the most skeptical customer to get on board with eating bugs.

"We have a lot of children, families, coming here. They try sometimes one thing, and they come back in five minutes and try another thing," Martinez said.

For bug-based snacks on the go, Les Amis de L'insectarium has also unveiled a vending machine.

Insects are lauded as a great source of protein and minerals, such as iron, zinc and magnesium.

According to a 2013 study by the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, eating insects may benefit the environment because insects takes up a lot less space than raising cows or pigs.