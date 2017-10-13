The City of Montreal wants an animal rendering plant in Rivière-des-Prairies that has been the source of odour complaints to do more to control the smell it produces.

Mayor Denis Coderre, who is in running for re-election, held a news conference near the plant to announce the city is requesting two permanent injunctions against Sanimax.

The first injunction alleges that some of the land the 60-year-old company operates on isn't zoned for such a use, and the second compels it to do more to control odours.

The animal rendering plant processes waste animal tissue, such as fat, transforms it into a range of byproducts, and sells them to different industries around the world.

The Sanimax Rivière-des-Prairies animal rendering plant has been the source of odour complaints from nearby residents. (CBC)

Residents have complained about the odour coming from the plant for years.

Those complaints were publicized in May, when photos of meat and animal carcasses spilling out of a truck on its way to the plant surfaced on a citizen Facebook group concerned with Sanimax's presence in the community.

Sanimax — a company founded in 1939 outside Quebec City that now has plants in Quebec, the U.S. and Ontario — responded at the time that it was investing in new equipment to help stop odours and control spills.

'It's not a pretty sight'

The company said the truck in the picture was owned by one of its suppliers, but that it would ask its suppliers to take measures to prevent overflows from happening.

"It's not a pretty sight, it's not good for the community," Coderre said of the spills Friday from a patch of grass opposite a residential development.

Pictures posted to Facebook showed an uncovered truck spilling carcasses into the street. (Theo Vecera/Facebook)

"I may be running for re-election, but I am the mayor of Montreal and my role is to take decisions."

Eric Caputo, the Montreal general manager for Sanimax, said the company has been working to stem smells and complaints from neighbours went down over the summer.

"All our executives, our owners, work just beside the plant, so you can be sure that they want our facility to smell very good," Caputo told CBC Friday, noting the company's head office sits next to the Rivière-des-Prairies plant.

"We want to be good citizens, which we are working on for the last 60 years."

4 to 5 spills per year

He said measures to prevent spills and odours include changing tarps on truck trailers, replacing conveyors, and different types of pumps.

Caputo said there were between four and five spills a year, out of the 20,000 delivery trucks travelling to the plant per year and the company is responsible for the cleanup.

Borough mayor for Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, Chantal Rouleau, who is running for re-election under the Équipe Denis Coderre banner, said many of the trucks don't have the necessary covers on their trailers to prevent spills.

"We tried a lot of things with them," she said, but no agreement was reached.

Coderre said the injunction would be filed in the next few days and Caputo confirmed he hadn't received notice from the city yet.

'Hopefully the end is near'

Rivière-des-Prairies resident Theo Vecera, who started the community Facebook page about Sanimax, was at the announcement and said he was satisfied with the requested injunctions.

"One word: finally. Finally, that our words are being taken seriously, that they're understanding the impact that Sanimax is having on our community," Vecera said afterward.

"Hopefully the end is near."

Rivière-des-Prairies resident Theo Vecera, who was at the announcement, has complained about the smell over the years. (CBC)

Sanimax processes about 1.3 million metric tons of raw material per year, according to a profile of the company in industry publication, Render Magazine.

The company's plant in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has also been a source of odour complaints. According to the Pensacola News Journal, residents there filed a lawsuit against Sanimax.

The two parties reached a settlement last June and Sanimax agreed to upgrade its odour control systems and set money aside for the affected residents.