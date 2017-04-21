The City of Montreal has announced a "historic" investment of $684 million to upgrade roads, sewers and aquaducts over the next year.

The work will involve 290 kilometres of roads and 122 kilometres of sewers and aqueducts.

More than half that investment — $380 million — will go into major roads and streets around the city.

Coun. Lionel Perez, the Montreal executive committee member responsible for infrastructure, said the investment will allow the city to catch up with much-needed maintenance.

"This ambitious program is necessary and responsible," he said.

Work in the city's downtown core will be kept to a minimum to avoid disruptions to Montreal's 375th anniversary celebrations, Perez said.

Here are the principal work sites around Montreal for 2017:

Roads:

Papineau Avenue, from Jacques-Casault Street to Charland Avenue.

Bonaventure Expressway.

Laurier Street West, from Côte-Sainte-Catherine to Parc Avenue.

Laurentien Boulevard and Lachapelle Street.

Saint-Michel Boulevard, from Shaughnessy Boulevard to Jarry Street.



Water infrastructure:

Rosemont reservoir.

Jarry Tunnel.

Atwater reservoir.

Rockfield retention basin.

Major infrastructure work around Montreal's downtown core for 2017:

(Available in French only)

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content