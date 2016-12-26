Montreal roads were so slippery Monday that one man managed to make it home in ice skates.

Zachary Trépanier shot a video of his friend, Frederic Girard, gliding down Drolet Street in the Villeray neighbourhood.

The videos shows Girard donning a Habs jersey with a hockey stick in hand while chanting "Hockey" to the familiar Ole, Ole, Ole melody.

"He said it was so much fun," Trépanier told CBC Montreal.

It was the first time in three years that Girard laced up his skates.

Once he looked out the window and saw the result of that day's freezing rain, he couldn't help himself, Trépanier said.

The icy roads were so smooth that the 24-year-old construction worker managed to skate his way home in five minutes — a trip that would usually takes him 10.

The video, shot in the afternoon, quickly gained traction online, with Trépanier's original clip garnering over 10,000 views in less than three hours.

Trépanier said he and Girard were toying around with the idea of repeating the stunt with enough people to break a Guinness World Record.

"There are so many likes and shares that we'll try to bring some people together," he said.

Trépanier hopes to lace up his own skates next time, he said.

This time around, unfortunately, "mine weren't sharpened."