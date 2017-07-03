Montreal ice cream shops are hopping on the trendy bandwagon with their latest summer offerings, trying to keep up with the Instagram-savy patrons searching for something a little bit different to quench their cravings.

While last year's trends leaned towards dipping and rolling, this year can be characterized by its zest for the out-of-the-ordinary.

For one, social media can't get enough of black ice cream made with activated charcoal, and at least one Montreal business is cashing in.

Vietnamese ice cream shop CA LEM, on Sherbrooke Street West in NDG, is serving up black sesame coconut ash ice cream.

"The colour is so beautiful and it's really captivating," said owner Stephanie Le. "It got us a lot of attention."

Coconut ash is made from pieces of coconut that are burnt, then ground into a fine powder. The edible charcoal is sometimes used as a natural remedy to flush toxins from the body.

Another newcomer on the scene is termite-dipped ice cream at the Insectarium.

The Insectarium is serving up an ice cream cone dipped in crunchy termites. (CBC)

Until Sept. 4, the Insectarium, part of the Montreal Botanical Gardens complex, is serving a variety of snacks containing different kinds of bugs — including a cone covered in crunchy termites.

Meanwhile, classic Pointe-Claire ice cream institution Wild Willy's has been experimenting with new flavours this year.

The business, which has been operating for more than 20 years, has a new stout beer ice cream available.

There's even adventurous options for vegans, with Hoche Glacé in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve serving a whole menu of dairy-free choices and soy fare.

You can even opt for a healthier choice with beet vegan ice cream or go for a non-dairy chocolate dip.