Montrealers are being asked to avoid the emergency rooms at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital and Santa Cabrini Hospital, which are both reporting overcrowding.

The health authority responsible for Montreal East — the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) de l'Est-de-l'Ile-de-Montréal — is encouraging anyone who isn't suffering from an acute illness to visit a walk-in clinic.

They can also call the city's health information line at 8-1-1 and speak with a health-care professional.

A spokeswoman for the health authority said the overcrowding is not unusual for this time of year with elevated numbers of people suffering from the flu, gastroenteritis and slips and falls.