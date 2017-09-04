A 25-year-old man is facing assault charges after police say he tried to strangle a nurse in the Montreal General Hospital's emergency room early Saturday.

According to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant, around 3:30 a.m. a male patient made his way into a nurse's office and became aggressive with one of the nurses.

Police say the patient attacked the 34-year-old nurse and tried to choke her, but she was able to push him off.

A hospital attendant tried to intervene and the patient assaulted her as well, Brabant said.

Both the nurse and the attendant suffered minor injuries.

Brabant said security agents were able to subdue the man. He will appear in court Tuesday.

Montreal police cannot confirm whether there was a security guard on duty in the ER when the incident occurred.