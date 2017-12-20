Roger Desrochers hopes the new year will bring him a successful stem cell transplant, but as Christmas approaches he's focusing on giving back to the family members who've supported him since he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Sitting in his quiet hospital room at the McGill University Health Centre, Desrochers smiles at the thought of surprising his wife, brother, sister, and nieces with gifts.

"I will give them a part of my heart a little bit," he said.

He will soon be receiving a stem cell transplant from his brother, but right now Desrochers is focused on giving back.

For him, holiday shopping is as easy as a stroll down the hall on the 10th floor to the family room where volunteers have set up a makeshift boutique.

Volunteers in an assembly line wrap personalized gifts at the MUHC. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Desrochers peruses jewelry, teddy bears, clothing and treats — all donated gifts — and picks out a few favourites for his family.

"I know it's not a very big gift. But the most important is what you think about with this gift," he said.

The initiative is called the "Gift of Giving" and it's run by the Cedars Cancer Centre for patients in the hospital's palliative, oncology, hematology and transplant units.

Interim director of Cedars Cancer Support Helen Rossiter said over the years, the program has helped patients and families create important memories, during difficult times.

"Patients are very, very overwhelmed and grateful and happy," she said.

Roger Desrochers, who has been in and out of hospital since July, is looking forward to surprising his family members with a few handpicked gifts for Christmas. (Matt D'Amours/CBC)

Once the gifts are picked out, volunteers wait in an assembly line, ready to wrap and hand-deliver each item to the patient's room.

"It makes them feel they're participating in the holidays," Rossiter said.

After months of treatments and back-and-forth between the hospital and home, Desrochers said he's thankful for the opportunity to take a break from the medical routine, and focus on the holidays.

"It will help me to be at the same place as everybody for the Christmas period."