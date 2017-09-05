The collapse of a calèche horse in Old Montreal over the holiday weekend has renewed calls for a ban on the industry.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon in front of throngs of tourists near the historic Notre-Dame Basilica.

Diane Villeneuve was in the area with a colleague when she saw the animal fall to the ground.

"The horse's front legs gave out and the animal's head and jaw hit the ground hard," said Villeneuve, who recorded a video of calèche drivers trying to help the horse.

She says they worked for about 10 minutes to get the animal back on its feet. It's not clear what caused the horse to collapse.

Villeneuve's video of the incident has been widely shared on Facebook.

Mayor Denis Coderre tried to ban the practice ahead ahead of the 2016 season, but a Quebec Superior Court slapped an injunction on the proposed municipal regulation.

Coderre decided not to challenge the decision, and instead introduced new regulations this year aimed at making the industry safer for horses.

Anne Streeter, a member of the Anti-Calèche Defence Coalition, said the latest incident is troubling.

"The horse is down for a long time, looked completely still and why did it collapse while standing? It's absolutely upsetting," she said.

City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said officials are still trying to figure out what happened and if any rules were broken.

Valérie Plante, Projet Montréal's candidate for mayor in the November municipal election, called the incident revolting.

"Let's pull the plug on this inhumane and unsafe industry," Plante said in a message posted to Facebook.