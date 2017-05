Montreal police say a suspicious death that occurred Friday in the borough of Anjou has been ruled as a homicide.

On Friday police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. to report the discovery of dead body in an apartment on Roi-René Boulevard near Chaumont Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body.

The victim is known to police.

This is the 11th homicide on the island of Montreal in 2017.