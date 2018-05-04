Skip to Main Content
Montreal home sales continue to climb in hot market

Notifications

Montreal home sales continue to climb in hot market

The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says area home sales in April were up 10 per cent compared to a year ago, as it recorded the highest mark for the month in eight years.

Condominiums median price up 2% compared to last year, half of all units selling for more than $245,350

The Canadian Press ·
The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says there were 5,432 home sales in April, up from 4,957 a year ago, based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)
The Greater Montreal Real Estate Board says area home sales in April were up 10 per cent compared to a year ago, as it recorded the highest mark for the month in eight years.

The board says there were 5,432 home sales in April, up from 4,957 a year ago, based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Condominium sales climbed 18 per cent compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, sales of single-family homes and plexes, which include two to five units, both gained six per cent. 

The median price of single-family homes across Greater Montreal was $317,000 last month, up four per cent year-over-year, while plexes reached $500,000, a three per cent increase.

As for condominiums, the median price was up two per cent compared to a year ago, with half of all units selling for more than $245,350.

The increase in sales came as the number of active listings fell 17 per cent to 25,466, compared to 30,735 a year ago. New listings fell two per cent to 6,584 compared with 6,728 in April 2017.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us