Montreal police are investigating after a pedestrian was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run overnight.

Const. Manuel Couture said around 1:30 a.m.​, a car heading eastbound on Sherbrooke Street collided with a pedestrian who was crossing southbound on St-Laurent Boulevard. The driver did not stop.

The pedestrian had serious injuries to his legs but is expected to survive.

Couture says police arrested a 46-year-old suspect near the intersection of Rachel and Molson streets in the Angus Shops district. He's being questioned.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor.