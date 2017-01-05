A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after his car struck the back of a snowplow on Highway 40 East late Wednesday night.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Daniel Thibodeau says the snowplow was stopped on the highway near Langelier Boulevard just before midnight because of a minor collision ahead.

The man in the car was unable to stop because of the icy roads and crashed into the snowplow, Thibodeau said.

He was transported to hospital, where he is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway. The highway was closed for a time but has since reopened to traffic.

The SQ is also asking motorists to be cautious on the roads due to poor weather conditions.