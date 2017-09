It is going to be a tough drive for motorists coming in from Montreal's South Shore this weekend as roadwork continues on on the Turcot Interchange and the Champlain Bridge.

Highway 15 northbound will be completely closed to traffic from exit 58 for downtown Montreal and Nuns' Island to exit 62 at de la Verendrye Boulevard starting Friday night at 11 p.m.

Drivers are advised to instead use the Bonaventure Expressway to get downtown.

Highway 15 North will reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.