The towing company in charge of manning Highway 13 during the snowstorm said it was left with no help from police or the Transport Ministry after it was unable to tow drivers who refused to be removed from the road Tuesday night.

"There was nobody there," said Mike Burstall, owner of Remorquage Burstall. "The SQ couldn't come, the minister of transport wasn't there, the snow cleaners weren't there — we were alone."

Burstall's employees were approaching trucks trapped along the snow-choked road when two drivers categorically refused to be towed.

"The trucker said to him 'I told you, don't touch my truck. ... When they remove the snow, I'll move my car,'" said Burstall.

Tow truck employees cannot remove a truck without the driver's permission or, failing that, police intervention. Protocol dictates that the towing company then calls the Sûreté du Québec to intervene, and police officers arrive to give the towing order to the driver.

This time officers didn't come and the towing company had its hands tied, said Burstall.

"My employee can't start a fight on the highway," said Burstall. "They don't have that right."

Remorquage Burstall, which has exclusive rights over the highway, was out on the roads around 8 p.m.

Dozens of drivers were trapped overnight on Highway 13. Some of them ran out of gas and had to be towed on Wednesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

Nearly 300 cars were stranded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday along Highway 13 as the blizzard raged on. It was only around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when police and firefighters began helping to move out stranded vehicles.

The slow reaction from authorities followed by the wave of criticism from trapped drivers and the Official Opposition triggered Premier Philippe Couillard to launch an independent review of the Quebec government's handling of the situation.

'Police didn't do their job'

Pierre Aubin, the vice president of the Quebec Trucking Association, claimed that two truck drivers who didn't want to be towed are not to blame in this situation.

"Well, you might have found two stupid truck drivers, this I will not deny, but people were stuck on the road for 12 to 14 hours," said Aubin, adding that police officers only showed up hours later to free stranded drivers.

He said that while the towing company was present as the snowstorm dragged on, the SQ failed to show up.

"The scapegoat is to blame those two truck drivers because the police didn't do their job," he said.

Burstall doesn't fault the police or the two truck drivers, but argues that his employees couldn't force drivers to let their trucks be towed.

"It was a recipe for disaster," he told CBC Daybreak.