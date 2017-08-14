Montreal police have arrested a 43-year-old high school teacher on a charge of child luring and believe there may be more potential victims.

Police say Francis Faille worked as a geography teacher at Édouard Montpetit High School during the 2016-17 academic year.

He was arrested Aug. 9 and appeared in court two days later, where he was charged with making sexually explicit material available to a minor.

Faille was granted conditional release and is restricted from using the Internet or being in the presence of someone under the age of 16.

Police say he used Facebook messaging to contact former students, using the handle francis.faille.94, and asked them to engage in sexual activity with him as well as sharing inappropriate photos.

Faille is six feet tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blue eyes and a shaved head.



Police are working with Montreal's French-language school board, the CSDM, and the director of child protection services on this case.

Police say they have reason to believe there are more victims and they are asking people to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police station or call 911.