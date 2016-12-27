The City of Montreal is heading back to court in the New Year in a bid to save what remains of a pair of derelict heritage buildings.

The case is a continuation of an injunction the city sought in 2013 against Guy Desrosiers, who owns the buildings on de l'Esplanade Avenue near Mont-Royal Avenue.

The once-stately greystones were part of a week-long CBC Montreal Investigates series called Extreme Neglect.

The series, which ran in September, looked at several rundown buildings in the City of Montreal and the challenges the city and Plateau-Mont-Royal borough faced in getting them repaired or demolished.

We also spoke to neighbours about the difficulties of living nearby.

Desrosiers has owned the greystones on de l'Esplanade since 1978. Since then, the buildings, which face onto Jeanne-Mance Park, have steadily fallen into disrepair.

Engineers still believe the building at 4403-4407 de l'Esplanade Ave. could be saved if immediate action is taken. (CBC News)

With the exception of 4407, where Desrosiers still lives, all of the tenants who lived in apartments at 4403-4407 and 4413-4423 de l'Esplanade were evacuated after city inspectors deemed the buildings unsafe more than 20 years ago.

The northern-most building is considered beyond repair and at risk of collapse.

The city's request for an injunction has long been in limbo over two differing engineering opinions on how to demolish that building and save the heritage facade.

Engineers believe the second building could still be saved if action is taken immediately.

The greystone at 4413-4423 de l'Esplanade Ave. is considered beyond repair and is at risk of collapse.

After decades of what he sees as neglect, Projet Montréal councillor Alex Norris says he hopes the judge will rule in the city's favour and force Desrosiers to act.

"I hope he'll take his responsibility and spend the money required to get it in proper shape," said Norris.

Derelict building on St-Dominique Street

The decrepit three-storey building at 3476 St. Dominique Street is still standing.

The former owner, Denis Guerrera, sold it in the fall. He claimed he couldn't get the project he wanted approved by the city.

This fall, the city started legal proceedings against the then owner of 3476 St. Dominique St. to force him to repair or demolish the building. The city gave him the green light to take it down in 2014, but he never followed through. (CBC News)

Prior to the sale, the city had started legal proceedings against Guerrera to try and force him to repair or demolish it.

Werkliv, the new owner of 3476 St. Dominique Street, has installed jack posts and beams to shore up the crumbling building until it can be demolished. (Daniel Goodfellow/Werkliv)

The borough gave Guerrera permission to demolish it back in 2014, deeming it an "imminent safety risk," but he never followed through.

Barricades were installed by the borough due to concerns about falling debris and it was a frequent hangout for squatters.

Legal proceedings were suspended when the new owner, Werkliv, a Montreal-based company took possession in October.

The company says it has shored up the structure until it can be demolished. Jack posts and beams were installed.

"So it's safe and won't crumble, which it was about to do when we purchased it," said Daniel Goodfellow, Werkliv's president.

Werkliv has applied for a demolition permit. If the city approves its project, Werkliv wants to build eight, two-bedroom rental apartments that would use smart technology and energy efficient construction.

If approved by the city, the new building at 3476 St. Dominique would include eight two-bedroom rental apartments that would use smart technology to adapt to the inhabitants habits. (Daniel Goodfellow/Werkliv)

"They learn when users come home, so they adjust temperatures based on the habits of the inhabitants," said Goodfellow, who wants to use the building as a test case for a larger project he's working on in Ville-Marie.

Fire aftermath on Roy Street

A five-alarm fire in April 2015 gutted this apartment building as well as the ground floor dépanneur and restaurant. The building, seen in a file photo from this summer, was left standing after the fire, much to the chagrin of neighbours. (CBC News)

The burned out husk that stood at 250 Roy St. East is finally gone.

A year and a half after it burned, the former apartment building and dépanneur at the corner of Roy Street and Laval Avenue was demolished in November. The demolition came as welcome news to neighbours who had long complained to the city about squatters, mould and rats.

An empty lot is all that's left now at 250 Roy St. East, the site of a five-alarm fire in 2015. The building was demolished in November. Its imprint can be seen on the neighbouring condos. (CBC News)

The new owners of the property expect to start building a new, three-storey building in the New Year. It would include rental apartments with a store on the ground level.