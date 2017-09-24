While the unseasonably balmy weather has led to the cancellation of the Rock 'n' Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon on Sunday, some races are still on today.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of a forecast high of 30 C, but with the humidex it could feel like 38.

Race organizers decided earlier this week that the heat and humidity made it unsafe to run the full 42.2-kilometre race.

However, the 10-kilometre race and half-marathon are still taking place on Sunday.

The half-marathon, a distance of 21.1 km, is starting at 7:30 a.m., an hour earlier than previously scheduled, to avoid the main heat of the day.

The STM has guaranteed that Métro trains will be running starting at 5:30 a.m. so runners can get to the start line on time, according to race organizers.

Headliners Moist will still be performing for the post-race concert on Sunday, but the time has bee moved up to 11:30 a.m. A full list of performers is available here.

Around 3,500 runners took part in the 5-kilometre race on Saturday, which started at 8:30 a.m.

Road closures

The Jacques Cartier Bridge is closed from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Several sections of roads downtown and around Parc La Fontaine will be closed including:

De la Commune Street

Notre-Dame Street East

Amherst Street

Sainte-Catherine Street

De Maisonneuve Boulevard

Saint-Hubert Street

Berri Street

​A complete list is available here. Some street closures may have changed with the cancellation of the full marathon.​