Quebec Immigration Minister Kathleen Weil will be among the officials giving an update on the influx of new asylum seekers making their way into the province this morning.

She will be joined by Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois and local MPs Marc Miller and Emmanuel Dubourg for a news conference in Montreal on the provincial and federal governments' next steps in dealing with the issue.

Montreal's Olympic Stadium was made into a shelter to temporarily house the asylum seekers Wednesday. Weil has said it's believed 70 per cent are Haitian, who may be leaving the U.S. in fear they'll be deported come January.

Watch the news conference live here starting around 10 a.m. ET

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw the protective status of Haitians who took refuge in the country following the 2010 earthquake.

Asylum seekers take a walk outside Olympic Stadium as security guards look on in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

In an interview on CBC Montreal's Daybreak, Weil reiterated that Quebec has seen and dealt with waves of immigration before.

"We're capable of handling it if we're well organized," she said, adding that they are working closely with the federal government and have been for months.

But Weil said she has told the federal government it needs to speed up the procedure when it comes to processing claims because the province is feeling the pressure.

Though official numbers for July have not been released, the provincial organization tasked with helping asylum seekers estimates that 1,174 people crossed into Quebec last month, compared to 180 people in July 2016.

Weil said it became clear there was an increased number of people crossing the border illegally was when the province started having trouble finding new temporary housing for those making their way to Montreal.

That is why the government set up enough cots in the concourse of the Olympic Stadium yesterday to house 300 people.

"We realized that there's a bit of a log jam in the system," she said.