You know the saying — what goes up, must come down. It's true in most situations, but not when it comes to the price of gas lately.

After climbing to about $1.27 per litre a week ago, then again to a tick below $1.35 before the long weekend, the price of a litre of regular gas will cost you right around $1.42 per litre at most stations today.

According to GasBuddy.com, that's the highest it's been since October 2014.

Following Hurricane Harvey, many oil refineries in Texas have shut down, driving up the price of gasoline across North America.

Off-island, you can still find gas for slightly less at some stations, but that may only last until mid-morning.