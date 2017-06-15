Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce $1.3 billion in federal funding this morning for Montreal's light-rail system connecting the city to its international airport and suburbs.

Trudeau will offer details of the commitment this morning at 9:45 a.m. at Central Station in downtown Montreal.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and the head of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Michael Sabia, will also be on hand.

The announcement comes a few months after the Trudeau government made no mention of funding the project in their spring budget, prompting concern from Couillard.

The price tag for the 67-kilometre rail line (LRT), which would link downtown with the South Shore and the West Island, has risen to $6 billion in order to add more stations in the city's downtown area.

Quebec has already committed around $1.3 billion to the project. The province's pension fund manager, the Caisse, has pledged close to $3 billion.

The LRT project now includes 27 stations. The first trains are expected to run in 2020.

A federal source told The Canadian Press that while the dollar amount behind the commitment will be firm, there are a couple of possibilities when it comes to how it will ultimately roll out.

The investment will either come in the form of a grant-type investment via Ottawa's infrastructure-funding agreement with Quebec, or possibly through the Trudeau government's proposed infrastructure bank.

The $35-billion infrastructure bank is designed to use public funds as a way to leverage billions more from private investors to pay for new, large-scale projects, such as rail lines, bridges and transit systems. Ottawa hopes the bank's funds will lure three or four times that amount from the private sector.