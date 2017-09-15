Prosecutors want a man who assaulted three women in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough last year declared a dangerous offender, a designation reserved for Canada's most violent criminals and sexual predators.

François Dulude, 27, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine charges after attacking the women as they were walking home the night of Nov. 3, 2016.

Dulude already had a criminal record and was on the sex offender registry for an attack on an 18-year-old woman dating back to 2013.

Crown attorneys can seek the designation during sentencing and must show that there is a high risk that the criminal will commit violent or sexual offences in the future.

The designation carries an automatic sentence of imprisonment for an indeterminate period, with no chance of parole for seven years.

A person who has been convicted of a serious personal injury offence may be declared a dangerous offender if the offence is punishable by 10 years imprisonment or more.

Most Canadians who have received the designation committed multiple sexual assaults.