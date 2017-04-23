French citizens in Quebec are anxiously waiting for the results of their country's unpredictable presidential election.

Viewing parties are set up across the province one day after thousands of expats lined up for hours outside polling stations in Montreal and Quebec City. The majority of the 85,000 eligible French voters in Canada live in Quebec.

"It's very, very tight," said Frédéric Mérand, the director of the Montreal Centre for International Studies. "We have no idea who will be going to the second round so the next two hours for us will be extremely intense."

There are 11 candidates vying for presidency. The winner is required to garner more than 50 per cent of the vote, which means citizens will likely head to the polls next month to choose between the top two contenders.

More and more people arriving to Usine C for #ElectionPresidentielle2017 viewing party in #Montreal. Results will start to come in at 2. pic.twitter.com/ssqgtmtv4D — @sarahleavittcbc

Recent polls indicate far-right Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron will face off in the second round of voting. But not far behind the front-runners are the establishment conservative François Fillion and the leftist outsider Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Turnout figures were at 69.42 per cent of eligible voters a few hours before polls were set to close.

The polls close in France at 2 p.m. ET.