A Montreal city councillor is questioning the claim by Formula E organizers that information on ticket sales and the costs of the electric car race won't be available in time for the municipal election in November.

Marvin Rotrand requested the information Aug. 25 and received a letter dated Sept. 1 from Simon Pillarella, who heads Montreal, c'est électrique, the organization responsible for the event.

Pillarella said the details are being tabulated and will have to be verified by an outside firm —​ a process that he claimed will take some time.

"It seems impossible to deliver this before the elections, despite the importance of such information for your organization," Pillarella said.

The race took place July 28 and 29.

In a news release issued Monday, Rotrand says the organization and the City of Montreal agreed to have a full accounting of the race's costs ready by March 1, 2018.

Marvin Rotrand, leader of Coalition Montreal, says there are no clear answers about the final price tag on last month's Formula E race. (CBC)

Rotrand claimed that the City of Montreal has the information already, but doesn't want to reveal the numbers.

"I suspect that their reticence when it comes to sharing it suggests bad news," he said.

Mayor believes race was worth it

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre has brushed off questions about the race's $25-million cost, saying it's an investment in Montreal being seen as a green energy leader.

The cost was criticized by many, especially after learning that other cities such as Berlin, Hong Kong, Paris and New York didn't spend any public money to host the same event.

After the race, Montreal city council approved additional costs for the race worth $5.3 million.

At a post-mortem July 31, Coderre said the Formula E race was worth it, despite the apparent low turnout and numerous complaints.

The city has committed to holding the race again in 2018 and 2019.