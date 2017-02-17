A drop in the price of permits and a change in how food trucks bid on spots might bring even more variety to Montreal's food truck scene this summer.

This summer, permits will cost $300, down from $1,215 previous years.

Gail Serf, the co-founder of both the Quebec Street Food Association and the popular taco food truck Grumman 78, is optimistic about the change.

She thinks the price drop may entice more prospective food truck owners to try it out.

Also, this year food truck owners will get to pick where they want to park and reserve spots on a calendar.

In previous years, an algorithm told them where they would be able to park. Serf said it was cumbersome and hard to use.

"For consumers it will be easier to see where the trucks are and the schedules will be announced in advance," Serf told CBC Montreal's Homerun.

According to a city spokesperson, the changes were presented this week and will get final approval March 27.